Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

The video features Instagram famous dog Mister Bentley.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Mister Bentley being cautious around a mysterious package. (Instagram/@mrbentley_thedog)

Pet parents all over the world know their furbabies can have some really quirky habits. And while they get to witness those acts on a daily basis, sometimes they also record them and share them with the world. This video captures one of those instances. It shows a doggo’s reaction to what he thinks is a suspicious package.

The video was shared on Reddit some 10 hours ago where it has collected over 28,000 upvotes and counting. “Never trust suspicious packages. My dog makes sure they will never attack him from behind...” says the caption shared along with the video.

The clip features the insta-famous dog Mister Bentley. Watch what he does when he comes face to face with a suspicious package. It’ll make you laugh out loud.

While on Reddit the video has collected lots of reactions, on Instagram too, the clip has received 18,000 likes and several comments.

“Lmao I had no idea dogs were that fearful. I have a lot to learn about dogs,” commented a Reddit user. “My bulldog does the same thing. Also does not approve of moving of any furniture,” added another.

“Good boy is like ‘I’ve got my eyes on you Mr. Strange Box’ haha,” reacted a third.

“I have to say, he’s the funniest, oddest pup I have ever seen!” posted an individual on Instagram. “Aww… mine just stands and barks at anything he doesn’t know,” added another.

What do you think of Mister Bentley?

