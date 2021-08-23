Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo babysits three kittens. Video is beyond cute

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The image shows a doggo and three kittens.(Reddit)

Cat videos are always a delight to watch. But when a doggo is included in it, the scenario becomes much cuter and aww-worthy. Case in point, this Reddit video featuring three kitten and their babysitter doggo. The adorable video may leave you wanting to cuddle all of them.

The recording starts with three adorable kittens playing inside a room as a big doggo watches them carefully. One tiny kitten can be seen playing around near the doggo. “I need 3 girl names. The dog is just babysitting,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 22, the clip has garnered over 28,300 upvotes and tons of comments. People dropped all sorts pf cute names for the trio. While many loved the furry kitty-sitter, others couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable feline sisters. Many simply showered their love with heart emojis.

“I suggest: Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup,” wrote a Reddit user. “Fork, knife, spoon. They’re catlery,” joked another. “I love the furry guardian sitting there,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

