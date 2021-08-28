Doggo does the perfect parkour over humans. Clip will leave you happy

Doggo videos are always the best medicine to overcome a tiring and long day. Let this happy border collie waive your exhaustion with its incredible agility and celebratory chomp. Shared on Reddit, the video is bound to leave you smiling.

The clip starts with the doggo running on top of small pillars. As the video goes on, the doggo can be seen jumping over some humans and ending the course like a pro. What makes the clip more adorable is the doggo’s happiness in the end.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has garnered over 14,100 upvotes and tons of reactions. People loved the agile doggo and shared many heart emojis for its amazing parkour abilities.

“Dog version of parkour,” wrote a Reddit user. To which one replied, “You mean barkour?”. “This one can be in action movies,” commented another. “What a good doggy and I love the excited chomp at the end!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

