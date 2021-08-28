Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo does the perfect parkour over humans. Clip will leave you happy
trending

Doggo does the perfect parkour over humans. Clip will leave you happy

“Dog version of parkour,” wrote a Reddit user. To which one replied, “You mean barkour?”.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The image shows the doggo jumping over humans.(Reddit)

Doggo videos are always the best medicine to overcome a tiring and long day. Let this happy border collie waive your exhaustion with its incredible agility and celebratory chomp. Shared on Reddit, the video is bound to leave you smiling.

The clip starts with the doggo running on top of small pillars. As the video goes on, the doggo can be seen jumping over some humans and ending the course like a pro. What makes the clip more adorable is the doggo’s happiness in the end.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has garnered over 14,100 upvotes and tons of reactions. People loved the agile doggo and shared many heart emojis for its amazing parkour abilities.

“Dog version of parkour,” wrote a Reddit user. To which one replied, “You mean barkour?”. “This one can be in action movies,” commented another. “What a good doggy and I love the excited chomp at the end!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This Harry Potter-themed Lego set is straight out of a Potterhead’s dream. Watch

Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video

Teen’s reaction on discovering that he is going to be a big brother is priceless

Karate instructor keeps on encouraging boy till he succeeds. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP