Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart
trending

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

“Dog: Hey Hey Hey wanna play? Let’s play. Come on let’s play. Kitten: Umm rescue me please human?” joked a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The image shows the doggo looking at the kitten.(Reddit)

The interaction between doggos and kittens are always a treat to watch just because of the sheer confusion that prevails during the interaction. One such Reddit video has now melted a lot of hearts online that featuring a big confused doggo and a very small kitten. The clip may leave you saying ‘aww' and laughing at that same time.

The video starts with the doggo circling around a small kitten inside a house. The excited doggo tries hard to understand whether the kitten is up for playing. Meanwhile the feline sits calmly in the middle. “The heck? Why so smol?” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 4,200 upvotes and several reactions. People were delighted to see the doggo’s confused expression and shared hilarious comments about the thoughts of both the animals.

"I think I like. I no sure. I touch. I sniff.....WOAH back up back up. Try new angle approach. I sniff. PLAY STANCE! No? Okay," wrote a Reddit user while trying to voice the probable thoughts of the doggo. “That is one calm kitten. Usually they're running around, playing, exploring. Not this little guy, he's just chillin,” pointed another. “Dog: Hey Hey Hey wanna play? Let’s play. Come on let’s play. Kitten: Umm rescue me please human?” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video reddit
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP