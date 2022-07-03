Doggo gets sad when it rains during a paddle board ride it was excited about

Have you ever thought about going on an adventure or a trip so hard that you set very high expectations of it? But what if the day had actually been wrecked by bad weather or some other factor? Well, that's exactly what this one dog in a currently-viral Instagram video is experiencing. The dog is seen wanting to ride on a paddle board, but the ride is ruined at the end because of the unfavourable weather and constant rain. If you have personally experienced something similar, you will find the dog's expression to be particularly relevant.

The clip was posted to the Instagram page for the two canines, Toffee and Kiwi. The caption that this dog video was shared with on Instagram helps one understand what the pooch might have felt. “When your expectations are really high and it doesn’t turn out like you thought,” it reads. There is a good chance that the unimpressed expression on the dog's face will make you laugh out loud and probably even relate to it if you have had great expectations for a certain adventure or a journey, but the reality was far from it.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 17, the video has gotten more than 6.7 million views.

One comment reads, "My dog every time we go camping….he spends half the time looking for a couch and the other half whining to get into the vehicle and go home." "My dog hates going outside even with the best weather possible," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Remember it's what you wanted!"

