Doggo greets devotees outside temple, video wins hearts. Watch

Videos of doggos can easily brighten up one’s day. This video featuring a stray doggo is extra special because it won’t just make your day better but also leave you saying aww repeatedly.

Shared by Facebook user Arun Limadia, the clip has grabbed the attention of netizens. The video starts with a shot of the entrance of the Siddhivinayak temple, Siddhatek in Maharashtra. As the clip goes on, a stray doggo can be seen sitting on an elevated platform beside the entrance. The doggo lifts its paw every time a devotee passes by and it is the cutest thing you will see today.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on December 10, the clip has garnered over 15,000 shares and more than 9,000 reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable doggo and showered their love in the comments section. Many simply shared heart emojis for the clip.

“On my way to give a million pets and treatos to this ultra good doggo!” commented an individual. “Soo cute. I want to cuddle this good boy,” said another. “Aww. This made my day,” gushed a third. “I need some doggy blessings in life,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this cute clip? Would you visit the temple too?

