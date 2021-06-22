Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Doggos have now and then proved to be the best friends for their humans. But some pooches go that extra mile to show that they are the perfect helpers in any kind of chores. Case in point, this Australian shepherd named Secret, who is a pro at doing laundry with her human. A clip of the doggo in action has been shared on Instagram and may leave you saying aww.

“We did some laundry together this morning! It’s amazing how anything can be fun when you’re doing it with a friend,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with Secret helping her human put the clothes in the washer. As the video goes on, the pooch helps to take out the clothes, bring the dried clothes to the room and even keep the folded clothes in the wardrobe.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.5 lakh likes and several reactions. People were totally smitten with Secret’s helpful nature. While many wished for such a helpful doggo while doing household chores, others were amazed at how Secret manages to do her part in every stage of doing laundry.

“Omg. I’m in love with Secret. Such a very special dog,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s the first one I am seeing who is not running away with socks,” joked another. “Oh my heart! What a sweet darling,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

