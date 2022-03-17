Doggo loves getting groomed by a goose, doesn't mind some pecks either. Watch

There are plenty of videos on the Internet that show some delightful friendships between animals. These friendships often cross the border of species and these animals are some of the unlikeliest duos you may have seen. Just like this viral video that shows a goose and a dog who are very good friends with each other. There is a chance that this video will bring a smile to your face.

The adorable video opens to show the goose standing within a boundary and looking intently at a huge doggo. After a few seconds of this, one gets to see that the goose starts pecking at the doggo’s face repeatedly. It keeps doing this so much that one even gets worried if the dog is hurt or not. But to the Internet's surprise, the dog doesn't seem to mind this at all and, in fact, enjoys it to the fullest.

The video has been recorded in the United States of America - Martinsburg, West Virginia to be exact. There is a chance that the goose was probably just trying to get rid of fleas and bugs on the dog’s face that it could spot from a distance. The name of the goose is Garth and it is indeed very adorable and protective of its pooch friend.

Watch the animal video right here:

What are your thoughts on the sweet friendship between the two animals?