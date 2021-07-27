Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch
trending

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

If you love dogs, this video is going to make you feel excited and happy - and maybe even wishing for a doggo just like Rave.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The image shows Rave the doggo with her favourite human.(Reddit)

What did we do to deserve dogs - this is what you may end up wondering after watching this adorable video of a poodle. The clip shows the doggo’s priceless reaction upon meeting her human friend after a long time. If you love dogs, this video is going to make you feel excited and happy - and maybe even wishing for a doggo just like her.

“Dog still recognizes friend after 10 months,” says the captions shared along with the clip. The video opens to show the doggo, named Rave, out on a walk. Text on the screen details that Rave hadn’t seen her human friend for 10 months and the doggo’s human wanted to see if she would still recognise him.

Rave’s adorable reaction upon realizing it’s her friend is a treat to see.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being posted some six hours ago, the video has collected over 6,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful reactions.

“I love her reaction full of joy!” posted an individual. “That reaction is priceless. So wholesome,” added another. “I like how she came to tell you real quick like, ‘OMG, it's him it's him, you see him, look it's him it's him it's him’," shared a third. “Dogs do not forget! It may take a few to remember the smell! But they remember!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
TRENDING NEWS

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP