Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

What did we do to deserve dogs - this is what you may end up wondering after watching this adorable video of a poodle. The clip shows the doggo’s priceless reaction upon meeting her human friend after a long time. If you love dogs, this video is going to make you feel excited and happy - and maybe even wishing for a doggo just like her.

“Dog still recognizes friend after 10 months,” says the captions shared along with the clip. The video opens to show the doggo, named Rave, out on a walk. Text on the screen details that Rave hadn’t seen her human friend for 10 months and the doggo’s human wanted to see if she would still recognise him.

Rave’s adorable reaction upon realizing it’s her friend is a treat to see.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being posted some six hours ago, the video has collected over 6,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful reactions.

“I love her reaction full of joy!” posted an individual. “That reaction is priceless. So wholesome,” added another. “I like how she came to tell you real quick like, ‘OMG, it's him it's him, you see him, look it's him it's him it's him’," shared a third. “Dogs do not forget! It may take a few to remember the smell! But they remember!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

