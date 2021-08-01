Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Surprises are mostly delightful and when it involves a doggo, it gets a bit more adorable. This Reddit clip of a doggo having a swim in a pool is the apt example of that. The clip may leave you smiling and saying 'aww'.

The video starts with a doggo swimming happily in a pool. As the clip goes on it pops up from a tube like structure beside the pool. The adorable slide is something you can’t miss.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some 13 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 49,000 upvotes and several reactions. The doggo’s surprising pop up from the pool left many giggling. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the happy doggo, others found the secret exit to be extremely adorable.

“Livin his best life,” wrote a Reddit user. “Someone put Mario Bros sound effects and music on this,” commented another. “This should be a loop,” said a third.

What do you think of this cute clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON