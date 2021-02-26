Home / Trending / Doggo thinks hooman is pushing a wall, rushes to help her. Watch cute video
Doggo thinks hooman is pushing a wall, rushes to help her. Watch cute video

People shared all sorts of appreciative comments while reacting to the clip.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The image shows a doggo 'helping' a human.(Reddit/@_Raines_)

Do you love seeing doggo videos? Do you often search the Internet for the adorably cute clips capturing different antics of pooches? Do you often find yourself smiling after seeing videos featuring dogs? If your answer to any or one of the questions is “Yes,” then here is a video which will make you very happy. It showcases a super ‘helpful’ doggo.

Shared on Reddit, the video is absolutely adorable. It may also leave you chuckling a little. “When she thinks you’re trying to push the wall and rushes to help,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video know why it has now won people’s hearts. Also, don’t forget to turn on the volume to get the best viewing experience.

If you can’t stop saying “Aww,” then know you’re not the only one. There were many who couldn’t stop commenting on the adorable clip.

“The little growl as she’s pushing against the wall and then sliding, plopping on the ground just gets me,” wrote a Redditor. “The hind legs splaying out got me,” shared another. “Doggo is helping!” said a third. Indeed it is.

An individual wrote, “She’s saying, “get this wall out of our way”. Animals give such awesome unconditional love.”

What do you think of the video?

