Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo tries to play with a gopher digging a burrow. Watch what happens next
trending

Doggo tries to play with a gopher digging a burrow. Watch what happens next

Despite being shooed away, the dog returns to the gopher to play with it. 
The dog playfully taps the gopher with its nose. (Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Videos showcasing interactions between animals are often fun and entertaining to watch. A recent inclusion to the list involves a video of a dog and a gopher. The video is hilarious and makes for a delightful watch. You may also feel tempted to play the clip more than once.

The video opens to show a gopher standing on its two front paws. After standing in the same position for some time, it starts digging a burrow at a fast pace. From time to time, it looks around as if to examine the area. A few seconds into the video, the dog enters the scene and taps the gopher with its nose. In return, the gopher makes a unique sound and shoos away the dog. However, the pooch returns again and again to play with the gopher.

Take a look at this playful camaraderie:

 

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP