Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch
trending

Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch

“What do you have to do today?” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:25 AM IST
The image shows a cute dog.(Instagram/@goldenbrudders)

You have a lot of work to do for the day. However, without completing your chores you procrastinate and end up taking a nap. Is this a situation that seems all too familiar to you? Then chances are you’ll relate to the video of this doggo. The clip may also end up wining your heart with its cuteness.

“What do you have to do today?” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a cute dog looking at the camera while holding a toy in its mouth. A text appearing on the screen reads, “I had a lot of things to do today.”

We won’t give away too much what the video shows, so take a look:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 8,800 likes. People had a lot to say about the video.

“I love naps too,” wrote an Instagram user. “You live a busy life,” expressed another. “Sounds like me for sure,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch

Smriti Irani shares special message on Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP