Dog-gone lucky or math whiz? Watch this video to find out
The viral video that captures a pet parent posing a math question to his dog was shared on Instagram.
It’s always impressive to see animals with skills that exceed what we expect from them. And this dog is one of them. In a video that is slowly gaining traction online, the dog’s pet parent poses a math problem to his furry friend, and the pooch manages to solve it correctly. The video posted with the caption, “She had to think about it for a second”, has left viewers in awe of the dog’s math skills.
The video was shared on the Instagram page Luna The Mini Cockapoo. It opens with Luna’s pet parent, Jared, saying, “Hey, Luna. What’s 10-5?” The dog looks at her human for a few seconds and then rings the bell with her paws five times, giving the correct answer.
Watch the video below:
The video was shared a day ago on Instagram and has received over one lakh views so far. The share has also raked a plethora of likes and comments from netizens.
Take a look at the comments below:
An Instagram user posted, “The way she thinks about it! I love her so much.” “She was thinking like dad, honestly, do I have to answer this simple one? I have done much harder calculations before!!!” shared another. A third added, “I loveeeeeeeeeeeeee her !!!!!!!!!!! Smartest pooch on the planet.” “I love her thinking look!” “The math genius,” commented a fourth. A fifth said, “She’s so smart!!!”