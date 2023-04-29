When FOMO kicks in: Cat wants to join dog sibling and bff’s playdate

Most of us have experienced fear of missing out on something exciting and fun, haven’t we? Turns out, not just humans but animals too are affected by it. Case in point, this hilarious video where a cat is seen struggling with some FOMO while watching his dog sibling and his best friend play together. While the cat’s attempts to join in are met with indifference from the dogs, this doesn’t stop him from persistently trying. Cat trying to join in his dog sibling and best friend’s playdate.(Instagram/@doggosdoingthings)

The video was originally posted on the Instagram handle @kate.recreates. It was later reshared on the Instagram page Doggos Doing Things with the caption, “He’s definitely the younger sibling.”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Our dog had his best friend over and our cat just want to be involved.” It then shows a playful fight between the dog and his best friend, with the cat longing to join in. As the video progresses, the cat tries to figure out various ways to get into action, including extending his paws and raising them in the air. He even plays with the legs of one of the dogs, but unfortunately, he is ignored. The kitty, however, didn’t stop there and continued to search for a way to be included.

Since being shared on March 26, the video has raked up more than 1.3 million views. The share has also received a plethora of likes and comments.

“When he had both pawsies in the air,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “His rejected attempts.” “He needs a kitty play date,” suggested a third. A fourth joined, “Pov: you’re in kindergarten and other kids don’t even notice you.” “He’s the referee!” joked a fifth.

