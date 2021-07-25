Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

If you’re scrolling through social media and searching for a cute video to gush at then this Instagram clip of a doggo’s playtime is just the right content for you.

Shared by nextdoor, the video shows a doggo sitting on the seat of a two seater merry-go-round. The doggo is assisted by its elderly owner who gives it a spin just like a human child. The sheer happiness of the doggo and its adorable tail wags may leave you saying 'aww' multiple times.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 23, the clip has garnered over 28,000 views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop showering the clip with heart emojis.

“The way his tail wags when he comes closer to his pops,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so wholesome,” commented another.

“Absolutely gorgeous! This is going to be me,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

