Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Doggo’s reaction after losing treats in a game is priceless. Watch
trending

Doggo’s reaction after losing treats in a game is priceless. Watch

This dog's reaction after losing treats in a game is priceless.
The look on the dog's face after losing treats in a game is priceless.(Twitter/@fred035schultz)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:03 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Animals love playing games. Several videos online show dogs enjoying a game of fetch or playing games in water. But here's a video that shows a doggo playing a game involving its treats. The video was posted three days ago and since being posted, it has gained a lot of traction on social media.

The clip opens to show a human moving two glasses placed upside down on a table and of them likely holds treats for the dog. The man starts moving these glasses and when he finally stops moving them, the dog needs to pick the glass that's hiding its treats. The doggo makes it pick and pokes its nose on the glass kept on right hand side of the table, only to find a tiny morsel of food. When the human picks up the other glass. The dog notices bigger and more treats hiding under it. The highlight of the video is the reaction of the dog, which is both hilarious and pitiful.

Take a look at the video which may evoke laughter from you:

RELATED STORIES

 

The clip has been viewed over 1.9 lakh times. It has also received a lot of interesting comments. “Dogs are just the best,” wrote a Twitter user. “Omg this is funny. The look,” commented another. “What a lovely doggo,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Squid Game memes with desi twist leave people chuckling. Seen them yet?

US man wears traditional Indian attire, grooves to Chogada from Loveyatri. Watch

Mama cat startles her little kitten. Watch hilariously adorable video

Sweet video of this cuddled up platypus makes people say ‘cuteness overload’
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP