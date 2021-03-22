Home / Trending / Doggo’s ‘ruff’ driving blamed for damaging Wisconsin building, netizens baffled
Doggo’s ‘ruff’ driving blamed for damaging Wisconsin building, netizens baffled

People found the incident extremely odd. Some also expressed their relief over no one being injured in the incident.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The image shows the car that was being driven by the dog.(Facebook/@The Pearl of Door County)

You may have come across several bizarre incidents on the Internet that would have left you scratching your head in disbelief. This post shared on Facebook is an addition to those stories. The post details how a car suddenly rammed against a building in Wisconsin, Michigan. But that’s not all. What caused the accident was surprisingly a four-legged creature! Yes, you read that right. It was reported that a dog caused the unfortunate accident.

The Pearl of Door County shared details and pictures of the incident on their Facebook page. “It's not every day that a dog drives a Jeep across traffic and right in to your business! A lil shook but saved by a big chunk of smokey quartz! Thankfully no one was injured,” informs the caption of the post. The owner of the vehicle told the police that his 5-year-old Australian Shepherd Callie probably had operated the vehicle resulting in the mishap, reports NBC 12. The pictures shared show the damages the accident caused on the building.

Take a look:

Shared on March 14, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People found the incident extremely odd. Some also expressed their relief over no one being injured in the incident.

“Boy, you just never know when you get up in the morning, how your day will go! Glad all are okay,” wrote a Facebook user. “That would be an odd call to the owner’s insurance agent. Honestly it was my dog that did it,” commented another.

“OMG, glad you are okay. But... A DRIVING DOG?” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of this bizarre incident?

