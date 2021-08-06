Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dogs bring a 'special' gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle
trending

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

“They are so proud of it,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The image shows the dogs bringing the gift.(Reddit/@Pedrica1)

Receiving a present, no matter how big or small, can usually be an exciting experience. At times, the one giving the gift feels the thrill too. That is exactly what is shown in this video of two dogs and their 'special' gift for their human. There is a chance that the video will not just leave you happy but make you giggle too.

“They are so proud of it,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit. Though short, chances are you’ll end up watching the clip on loop.

The video opens to show two dogs running towards a bench where their human is sitting. One of the dogs then puts a tiny stick, it was holding in its mouth, on the bench. What make the video all the more delightful to watch is the expressions of the dogs after giving the gift.

Since being posted some three hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.6 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about the adorable clip.

“I love that the golden one is the more excited even though he doesn't have the stick, he's egging on his friend at the start,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love them,” shared another. “When I grow up, I want to be as happy as they are,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
reddit
