Dog's cute expression on being thrown a surprise birthday party is a must-watch
trending

Dog's cute expression on being thrown a surprise birthday party is a must-watch

This video that has recently been shared Instagram, shows how a pet dog gets excited when he gets thrown a surprise party on his first birthday.
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows the dog getting a surprise birthday party. (Instagram/@minidoodlebentley)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:06 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Be it dogs or puppies, these adorable creatures can barely control their excitement when it comes to seeing their favourite humans. And you know what is even more exciting for them? When the whole room filled with humans has come together only for them. That too, to surprise this little pooch on its first birthday party.

This Instagram video that has been shared on the page named Dog, shows how a cute dog gets surprised on his first birthday party. The doggo gets super excited and runs around the room in a very calm yet evidently happy manner. “Highly recommend throwing a surprise party for your dog,'' reads the text insert that accompanies this video.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this dog, which goes by the name Bentley The Goldendoodle Puppy. The page has quite a huge fan following of more than two lakh people who often get to be treated to adorable videos and photos of this fur baby. And there is a chance that this video will bring a smile to your face as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just 12 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the cute little pooch and his expression on being thrown a surprise birthday party. It has also received more than 3.1 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Just checking to see who all came to my party.” “Bentley said your party can BEGIN now I is HERE,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Dog people are just super good people. I love this!”

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?

