Dog’s dramatic fighting style baffles cat. Then this happens

It is not uncommon to see videos of cats and dogs fighting each other. However, there are only some videos that take a hilarious turn and leave people chuckling. One such video was shared on Twitter shows a dog confusing a cat with its dramatic fighting style. This is one of such videos that has the power to uplift your mood almost immediately and make you laugh out loud.

What makes the cat and dog video funny?

The image shows a cat and a dog looking at each other. (Screengrab)

The video is shared with a simple but interesting caption that reads, “Plot twist…” The video opens to show a cat and a dog standing in front of each other. Their positions make it clear that they are about to engage in a fight. However, at that very moment, the dog starts jumping and moving randomly, leaving the cat utterly confused. As the video progresses, the dog finally lies down on the ground. What is interesting to see is that after staring at the doggo for some time, the cat follows suit and does the same.

Take a look at the hilarious video of the cat and dog:

Did the video leave you chucking? Well, you’re not alone. There were many Twitter users who took to the comments section of the video to share their opinions. Most of them said that the video is hilarious.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of an unshakable ‘fight’ between a cat and a dog:

“I've never seen anything like that!” posted a Twitter user. “Love this,” expressed another. “Awwww the beginning of an adorably beautiful furriendship,” shared a third. “‘This Is fuuuunnn’, says the dog, ‘join me’!!!!” commented a fourth. “This is just too cute,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

The video was posted on July 1. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received more than 11,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the video?