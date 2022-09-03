Dogs go camping, refuse to sit on the ground. Watch hilarious video

There are some who absolutely love camping. However, it is not an activity that everyone enjoys. These dogs fall in the latter category. And a video shared on Instagram shows how. The hilarious clip captures the pooches refusing to sit on the ground while on camping.

Originally posted on an Instagram page managed by an individual named Shayne Brock, the video captured people’s attention after being re-posted on another Insta page. “Ok so they’re glampers,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The hilarious clip opens with a text insert that reads, “We took our dogs camping and they refused to sit in the dirt.” The video also shows the dogs sitting either inside the tent or on small chairs.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 9.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 56,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Living the good life. As it should be,” posted an Instagram user. “OMG!” expressed another along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Just too cute,” commented a third. “My dog loves camping...as long as he is with us, he is game,”