Dog’s love-filled interaction with rescue pup she adopted as her own wins hearts

An interaction between a mama dog and a rescue puppy she adopted was captured on camera. A video of the moment shows how the duo play with each other. The video is shared with a caption that reads, "Sharing a cute moment between our rescue mummy dog of 8 and her adopted rescue pup. They look alike but are not related!" The image shows a puppy with a mama dog. (Reddit/@Saved Souls Foundation)

The video opens to show the mama dog lying on the ground. The cute little pup is seen running around her. At one point, they also embrace each other.

“This cuty also has a dad. Who is not her real dad. But also a stepdad. And this stepmom is the greatest! The love she gives surprises us each time. Maybe interesting to mention we are a non-profit foundation located in the more rural area of Thailand. Taking care of 450 dogs, of which 60 are disabled. And also 90 cats. This cuty was found on the side of the road. And has been a great addition to our dog family,” the original poster added to let netizens know about the background of the dogs.

Take a look at this beautiful video of the bond of love between two dogs:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1,200 upvotes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Reddit users react to this dog video?

“She is teaching the puppy how to be a dog. Thanks for sharing my friend,” wrote a Reddit user. “That is just the sweetest,” added another. “What a beautiful adoption story. I’m literally crying. Thank you for sharing,” joined a third.

