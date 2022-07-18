Dogs perform remix challenge on Alice DJ's ‘Better off Alone’. Watch cute video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video that shows dogs performing the remix challenge on Alice DJ's ‘Better off Alone’ was shared on Instagram.  
The image, taken from the video posted on Instagram, shows two dogs performing the remix challenge on Alice DJ's ‘Better off Alone’.  (Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 07:01 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

The Internet is full of photos and videos that have the superpower to lift our mood instantly. Case in point, this video that involves two dogs. Shared on Instagram, the video showcase two dogs performing a remix challenge on Alice DJ's Better off Alone. The video is adorable and is winning over the Internet. There are chances that the clip may prompt you to grin from ear to ear.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to two dogs named Xena and Finn. "Apparently this challenge is trending again, so here is ours from last year," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video shows two dogs named Xena and Finn teleporting to various places inside the room on the song's beats and striking a new pose each time they reappear.

Since being shared four days ago, the post has received more than 59,100 views. It has also accumulated 16,700 likes and a flurry of comments. Many also posted emoticons in the comments to share their thoughts.

"Oh hello," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "You won this challenge," commented another Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "You guys nailed this one," shared a third doggo page on Instagram dedicated to Boone. "Love this," posted an individual. "Finn’s hat sliding off is just too much," expressed another with several emoticons. "Love the hat falling at the end," wrote a third.

