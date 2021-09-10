Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s picture taking session gets a photobomb twist. Video shows how

The video has now sparked laughter amid netizens.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The image shows a dog standing in front of a camera.(Instagram/@golden_wiener)

An adorable dog was minding its own business, ‘taking’ a picture of itself when its picture was photobombed by another pooch. And now a video capturing the hilarious incident has gone viral. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you laughing uncontrollably.

The video was originally shared back in March on Instagram. It is now being shared across various social media platforms. “Lola is really trying to win best photo bomber of the year,” reads the caption shared along with the original Insta post.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has been liked by many. The post also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many also posted heart or laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions. 

“I seriously Lol-ed when she popped up,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, was not expecting that,” shared another. “The paws,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

