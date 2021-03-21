Home / Trending / Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch
trending

Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

“So beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. Some of the videos may leave you emotional, while others can make you laugh out loud. Then there are those videos which despite showing something unassuming are oddly calming to watch. Case in point, this video of two dogs playing with a balloon on a beach.

Though it’s unknown when or where the video was recorded, it has now won people over after being shared on Twitter.

“Just a moment of peace for you all, hope it brings some calm to your evening,” shared with this caption, the video is a delight to watch.

Wondering what it shows? We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Baby’s reaction to getting his first haircut is too pure. Watch

Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people

Woman throws ‘birthday party’ for road, bakes a special cake too. Here’s why

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Love it....I've got collies...!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the joy you bring every day!” shared another. “So beautiful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

trending

This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP