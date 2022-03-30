Dog's progress as a 'pro' skateboarder within four years will stun you. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that inspire people and help them to have high ambitions and follow through with their dreams. But rarely do any of these videos have a dog in it who serves as a source of motivation. However, this video of a bulldog named Chowder is an exception. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the pooch aced skateboarding in a matter of four years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inspiring video has been posted with a caption that reads, “Happy Friday friends! Wow! Where did the last 3 1/2 years go… we have such special memories (skating and non-skating) with the pups! The first two years of Chowder’s life, he seemed a little sad and remote, almost like he was bored. We struggled to find things to do with him that he really enjoyed. The day we brought home his first board he was beyond happy. We are so thankful that he found his joy through skateboarding.” The caption is complete with a few hashtags like #skate, #memories, and #skateboarding.

This dog named Chowder has quite a massive fan following on his Instagram page with more than 1.4 lakh followers as of now. His bio reads he is a, “Cool little dude living his best life. Obsessed with his skateboard. Sharing joy and smiles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this cute little dog's skills and determination towards skateboarding. It has also received more than 1.6 lakh likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Love this! Boarding is definitely your passion cutie.” “Wow he was good from the beginning,” read another comment. A third shared, “Chowder should give a demonstration to high school students to show them what they can accomplish in life with a little perseverance. ”

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?