Dog’s reaction after baby bird bites its tongue is hilarious. See pics

A series of pictures showing how a dog reacted when a tiny bird ended up biting its tongue was posted online. Since being shared, the post has captured people’s attention and also left them chuckling. There is a chance that the reactions of the very polite dog will leave you smiling and saying aww too.

The images are posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two dogs. “Loulou likes little chicks,” reads the caption posted along with the pictures. The first picture shows three chicks standing in front of two dogs sitting on a bed. In the next picture, one of the birds is seen biting the tongue of a pooch. We won’t give away what the rest of the pictures show, so take a look.

The post has been shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the images have accumulated nearly 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“You blessed when you have a friend like Loulou,” posted an Instagram user. “These pictures are amazing! Poor Loulou,” commented another. “So sweet,” expressed a third. “I like the expression of the little one behind him too she's just laying back watching the show and right after Loulu makes the ‘Aahhh-OUCH’ face Mini stands up peaking over line ‘Huh. What's wrong buddy?’ then stares correctly down at that little bully chick like “Huh! You did this!’ then in the last picture has backed up some bit her eyes are bulging out like "Oh gosh please don't let that little bird with wings come over here!’ both have priceless expressions,” commented a third imagining the thoughts of the dogs. “Precious and hilarious,” wrote a fourth.

