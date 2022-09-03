Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s reaction to human returning home unexpectedly will leave you in splits. Watch

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The video capturing a dog’s reaction to its human returning home unexpectedly was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a dog reacting to human returning home unexpectedly.(Instagram/@olliepopmaltipoo)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you watched the animated film The Secret Life of Pets? In the comedy film, the pets in a neighbourhood start living their secret lives and socialize with each other as soon as their humans leave for work. After seeing a video shared on Instagram, you may think this very cute dog was doing the same when it was unexpectedly interrupted by its human. Shared on Instagram, a hilarious video shows how a dog reacted when its human returned home suddenly. The video may leave you laughing out loud.

The clip is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Ollie. The video is shared with a caption that reads, “I just went to get the mail…” The video opens to show a text that reads, “When you come home and the dogs aren’t expecting you.”

In the video, an individual opens a door to enter a room. As soon as they open the door, a Golden Retriever looks at them and runs away to hide behind a couch. What, however, is hilarious to see is the expression of the other dog named Ollie. It simply stands atop a table and keeps staring towards its human.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over six lakh views. It has also accumulated close to 62,000 likes. Many re-shared the video on other social media platforms too. People took to the comments section to share various reactions to the video.

“Uh..oh..uh ..just pretend you don’t see me,” joked an Instagram user. “You couldn’t call first,” posted another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “The Goldie runs off like ‘I told him not to, I told him not to!!’,” expressed a third. “Seen that look,” wrote a fourth.

