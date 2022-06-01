Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s reaction to human telling him how lucky he is will leave you in splits

The video of the dog reacting to his human telling him how lucky he is was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the dog reacting to its human telling him that he is lucky.(Instagram/@thedognamed.leo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:18 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever been in such a situation where you only want to react to whatever is happening around you with an eye roll? If yes, then chances are you will relate to this dog who is being told by his human about how lucky he is. There is a chance that the reaction of the pooch will leave you in splits too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Leo. The bio also explains that he is a “dog with an attitude. ” And, that is perfectly showcased in this video.

“The look on his eyes just say: Whatever,” reads the caption posted along with the video. There is a possibility that after seeing the video you will be inclined to agree with the caption.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Telling my dog how lucky he is.” We won’t ruin the fun by explaining what the video shows next, so take a look:

The video since being shared two days ago has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 2,900 likes and counting. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“He is not impressed at all,” rightly posted an Instagram user. “Leo: Ya but I don’t care,” posted another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Omg I love you Leo!! That look,” expressed a third. “That face,” commented a fourth. “He’s hilarious! It’s the eye,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

