Dog’s reaction when it sees street dogs while out on walk will make you LOL

The dog was out on a walk with its human when it saw a pack of street dogs ahead and its reaction to it is hilarious to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of the dog running away after it sees a pack of street dogs. (am_simmmba/Instagram )
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are amazing pets to have as they keep their humans engaged by playing with them and going for walks. Some may also consider it to be the dog’s duty to protect them and guard their homes. However, a video shared on Instagram will make you laugh out loud as a Golden Retriever dog which is out on a walk with its human starts running in the opposite direction after seeing a pack of street dogs. 

The video, which was shared by the Instagram handle of the dog, has got more than 2.5 million views since being uploaded seven days ago. 

It shows the dog out on a walk with its human. However, when it sees a pack of street dogs ahead it quickly makes a run in the opposite direction and its owner also fails to keep up and has to let go of its leash.

Watch the hilarious video below: 

People commented on the post with their wit and humour along with laughing emojis. “Doggo be like: arey yeh tho sab Gunda log hai re baba,” posted an Instagram user. “Oh god, love it,” posted another. “Oh no lol. Did he stop on his own,” commented a third. 

The dog is named Simba and was born on May 15, 2019 according to its Instagram bio. It stays in Mumbai and has more than 4,500 followers on Instagram. 

What do you think about this cute video? 

