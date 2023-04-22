Dog’s way of welcoming human melts hearts. Watch

Pet parents no doubt love their dogs. However, there are videos on the Intenter that also show how much the pooches love their pet parents and the ways in which they express that. One such video shared on Instagram is winning people’s hearts. The cute video shows a dog bringing its favourite toy to welcome its human.

The video shows a very cute dog named Kevin.(Instagram/@agoldennamedkevin)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Kevin. “This gets me every time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away how Kelvin welcomes its human, so take a look:

The video was posted on April 4. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 4.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 50,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“So dang precious. I like that octopus,” posted an Instagram user. “The way he’s so excited but keeps his head down,” commented another. “Well that good boy deserves lots of petting,” shared a third. “Kevin, you are such a good boi! And I love the way you take care of your favourite toy!” expressed a fourth. “The octopus is great and all, but the awooos and butt wiggle,” wrote a fifth.

