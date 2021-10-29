Dogs who are best friends, knock on each other's apartment doors for playdates

We are all excited to meet our best friends. Shadow and Lupa, a pair of adorable dogs, who also happen to be both best friends and neighbours are no different. A video shared on Instagram shows their uncontrollable excitement upon seeing each other. Their happiness is truly infectious.

In the video, Shadow eagerly awaits its human’s command to go through the hallway and knock on the door for its best friend, Lupa. When its friend rushes in, the two frolic together and lose their minds for a few seconds before calming down.

Watch the cutesy video below:

Shadow and Lupa thoroughly enjoy just about every part of their playdates. According to The Dodo, their families have grown to be friendly with each other as well and they frequently take the dogs for walks together.

Although the dogs see each other routinely, it isn’t quite enough for them and they both convey their frustration over that. They hit up each other's homes pretty much every night for playdates as they race up and down the hallways. In an interview with The Dodo, Shadow's mom said that their families are all used to it by now, and thankfully, so is everybody else around them!

"That is really sweet,” commented a viewer, followed by heart emojis, after watching the precious video of the two pooches. Another simply commented "play date!"

What do you think about this inseparable friendship between the playful pups?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON