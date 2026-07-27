Dolly Parton's brother cause of death: What happened to Coy 'Denver' Parton? All we know about his family

One of Dolly Parton's elder brothers died on Thursday, July 23, as per Atchley Funeral Home. Coy Parton, who was also referred to as "Denver," was 82 years old.

Coy 'Denver' Parton, aged 82, died on July 23. Knowing as a crane operator and farmer, he was part of the large Parton family.

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At this moment, the cause of his death remains undetermined.

According to the funeral home, he worked as a crane operator, constructing bridges, and was also a homestead farmer and enthusiastic hunter.

Denver worked as a crane operator in bridge construction for many years. Additionally, he was a homestead farmer and a passionate hunter.

Coy ‘Denver’ Parton dies at 82: All we know about his family

Denver Parton, along with his renowned sister, was one of twelve children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Robert Lee Parton in Sevier County. A 2025 article on the Taste of Country website described Denver Parton as "possibly the most private of all the Partons."

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{{^usCountry}} He is survived by his daughters, Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton; his grandson, Ian Parton, and his fiancée, Taylor York; his brother, Bobby Parton; his sisters, Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly Parton, and Stella Parton; as well as Cassie Griffith (Greg), Freida Parton, Rachel George (Eric), and Laura Price (David); his sister-in-law, Kay Parton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is survived by his daughters, Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton; his grandson, Ian Parton, and his fiancée, Taylor York; his brother, Bobby Parton; his sisters, Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly Parton, and Stella Parton; as well as Cassie Griffith (Greg), Freida Parton, Rachel George (Eric), and Laura Price (David); his sister-in-law, Kay Parton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. {{/usCountry}}

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He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn Parton; his father, Lee Parton; his mother, Avie Lee Owens Parton; his infant brother, Larry Parton; his older brother, David Parton; his younger brothers, Randy and Floyd Parton; his niece, Tever Parton; and his brothers-in-law, Carl Dean and Ray Buzzeo.

Tributes pour in

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Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the Parton's family, with one writing on X, “This is a sad stop. At the grave of Dolly Parton’s brother Larry, who died at birth in 1955. Dolly was nine years old at the time.”

“May the perpetual light shine upon him,” another said.

Coy ‘Denver’ Parton's funeral services will be held privately, according to the funeral home.