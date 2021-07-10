Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Don’t give kakkoos advice!’: Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

“I died at what was the reason and kakkoos advice. You are too relatable,” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Niharika NM's rant has left many laughing out loud.(Instagram/@niharika_nm)

If you’re a regular on social media and spend every few minutes scrolling through reels and giggling through the funny videos, then you probably have come across Niharika NM’s relatable videos. Now, she has shared another hilarious rant video about people who tend to not listen to a person yet give completely unnecessary advice. The rib-tickling video may leave you seconding Niharika’s thoughts.

The recording starts with Niharika addressing those people who tend to say ‘Everything happens for a reason’. As the video goes on, she continues to rant in her hilarious way.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on July 8, the clip has garnered over 4.3 lakh likes and several reactions. While some couldn’t stop laughing at Niharika’s hilarious way of dropping truth bombs, others shared how her videos were hilariously relatable.

"This is spot on," wrote an Instagram user. "I died at what was the reason and kakkoos advice. You are too relatable," commented another.

“I am that person and I feel attacked,” said another.

What do you think of this clip?



