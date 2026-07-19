'Don't let a 4-year degree dictate a 40-year career': IIT graduate's career advice divides internet

An IIT graduate's candid post about being a "last bencher" during college and eventually building a career far removed from his engineering discipline has sparked a discussion on X.

The IIT grad recalled his student days at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, describing himself as a “last bencher”. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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Taking to X, Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, an IIT graduate who now works in New York, recalled his student days at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, describing himself as a "last bencher" and a "waster". He said that he had little interest in academics and attended classes only because the institute had a mandatory 75% attendance requirement. He also said that earning an IIT degree felt like "serving prison time" because he had little interest in his engineering curriculum.

"Back in 2012 during my IIT days, I was a Last Bencher. A waster. There's a word for it. Lukkha. had mandatory 75% attendance rule. My degree was like prison time of 4 years for my brain, academically. That was the price I paid for the IIT tag," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Pandey said that while professors taught metallurgy in class, he spent his time reading novels, essay collections and books on modern Indian history, economics, political science and international affairs. He shared that he read 7-10 books every semester, most of which belonged to his roommate, who was preparing for the UPSC examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey said that while professors taught metallurgy in class, he spent his time reading novels, essay collections and books on modern Indian history, economics, political science and international affairs. He shared that he read 7-10 books every semester, most of which belonged to his roommate, who was preparing for the UPSC examination. {{/usCountry}}

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"I only touched a Metallurgy textbook 24 hours before the exam. It would suck my soul. I did the bare minimum. Managed a GPA of 7.5 just so I was eligible to sit for job placements. I explored and enjoyed about everything except academics," he wrote.

After graduating, Pandey shared that he took up a consulting job before eventually moving away from his engineering background altogether. "I served my time. Took up a consulting job. And once I was a free man, I ran as far away from my major as I possibly could," he said.

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He concluded his post saying, “Don't let a 4-year degree dictate a 40-year career.”

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How did social media react?

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The post drew mixed reactions, with some praising Pandey's decision to pursue his interests while others criticised him for occupying an IIT seat despite lacking interest in the subject.

One user wrote, "You stole a metallurgy seat from someone else who would have been interested. Just so you could get a subsidised IIT degree."

"I empathize bro. I did medicine and then pivot to medical Informatics. Work is clinical data science, no patients. Much better work like balance and much more stimulating. Downside is that my parents have no idea what I do," commented another.

"Well whom do you blame for your decision to be 'stuck' in a situation which you didn't like? I think you should be ashamed of yourself. You wasted too much resources consciously," wrote a third user.

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"Harsh, as it may sound, I wish your IIT seat had gone to someone, who would have appreciated and valued the opportunity. I know atleast four folks, whose life has become perpetual Autumn, just because they couldn't make it to IIT. Three of them are Stateside," said another.

"Everyday I regret choosing Metallurgy should have compromised in college and choose circuit or cse," commented one user.