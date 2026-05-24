‘Don’t panic’: Author praises CISF for recovering lost phone at Bengaluru airport in 15 minutes
An author praised CISF after Bengaluru airport staff recovered her lost phone within 15 minutes.
An author’s post praising Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Bengaluru airport has drawn attention on X after she shared how her lost phone was recovered within minutes.
(Also read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’)
Taking to X, author Bhaavna Arora said she panicked after losing her mobile phone at the airport. However, according to her post, the situation was resolved quickly after she approached the CISF staff on duty.
“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes I had my phone back in my pocket. God Bless these people. This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful,” she wrote.
CISF responds to appreciation
The official X account of the Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force, responded to her post and thanked her for acknowledging the work of the personnel.
“Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the account wrote.
(Also read: CISF personnel’s gentle intervention as child runs to meet father at airport wins hearts)
Take a look here at the post:
The post has garnered nearly 25,000 views and sparked several reactions from users, many of whom shared similar experiences at Indian airports.
Internet shares similar experiences
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “In a world where we mostly hear complaints, stories like this deserve to be highlighted.” Another shared, “Very true. I had a very similar experience while travelling from IGI to LHR. I lost my wallet containing several important documents such as my driving licence and Aadhaar card. They recovered it within half an hour.”
A third user recalled a similar incident at Chennai airport and wrote, “Happened to me too at Chennai airport during security screening, where you place everything in a tray. I still do not know how my mobile phone got left behind. Luckily, I realised it before boarding.”
(Also read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport)
Another person said their friend once left a bag containing jewellery at the security check and remembered it just before boarding. “They rushed back and thankfully found it intact,” the user wrote.
Praising security arrangements at Bengaluru airport, one user commented, “Nobody can take even a needle belonging to someone else at Bengaluru Airport. CISF personnel are always present.” Another added that people often leave their devices charging and move around because “they trust the security there.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More