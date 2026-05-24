‘Don’t panic’: Author praises CISF for recovering lost phone at Bengaluru airport in 15 minutes

An author’s post praising Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Bengaluru airport has drawn attention on X after she shared how her lost phone was recovered within minutes. An author shared how CISF quickly helped recover her lost phone at Bengaluru airport. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’)

Taking to X, author Bhaavna Arora said she panicked after losing her mobile phone at the airport. However, according to her post, the situation was resolved quickly after she approached the CISF staff on duty.

“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes I had my phone back in my pocket. God Bless these people. This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful,” she wrote.

CISF responds to appreciation The official X account of the Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force, responded to her post and thanked her for acknowledging the work of the personnel.

“Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the account wrote.

(Also read: CISF personnel’s gentle intervention as child runs to meet father at airport wins hearts)

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