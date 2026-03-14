Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’
An Indian man praised CISF after an officer tracked him down at Delhi T3 and returned his passport he left at security.
An Indian man has praised the Central Industrial Security Force after a CISF officer tracked him down in a crowded airport and returned his lost passport. The incident took place at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport shortly after the passenger arrived from the United States.
(Also read: CISF personnel’s gentle intervention as child runs to meet father at airport wins hearts)
Taking to X, the man identified as Sudhir Khare shared his experience, recalling how he misplaced his passport while rushing through security. He wrote, “Landed from USA at T3, Delhi, Mar 10 eve, left passport at security while rushing out. I lost all hope, when a CISF officer tracked me down in such a crowded airport, and gave passport. A big thanks and salute to @CISFHqrs and @CISFAirport. You make us proud.”
Take a look here at the post:
CISF responds with gratitude
Responding to Khare’s post, the official X account of the Airport Sector of the Central Industrial Security Force thanked him for his appreciation and reiterated their commitment to duty.
The account wrote, “Dear passenger, thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity.”
(Also read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport)
Vivek Agnihotri joins in praise
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to the incident, applauding the CISF for its work. Taking to X, Agnihotri wrote, “This is the magic of India. @CISFHQrs @CISFAirport are the best in the world.”
In response, the CISF once again expressed gratitude, replying, "Dear @vivekagnihotri, your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel performing their duty with passion and utmost dedication. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More