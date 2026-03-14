Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’

An Indian man has praised the Central Industrial Security Force after a CISF officer tracked him down in a crowded airport and returned his lost passport. The incident took place at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport shortly after the passenger arrived from the United States. An Indian man shared how a CISF officer found him in a crowded Delhi airport and returned the passport he lost. (Representational image/Hindustan Times)

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Taking to X, the man identified as Sudhir Khare shared his experience, recalling how he misplaced his passport while rushing through security. He wrote, “Landed from USA at T3, Delhi, Mar 10 eve, left passport at security while rushing out. I lost all hope, when a CISF officer tracked me down in such a crowded airport, and gave passport. A big thanks and salute to @CISFHqrs and @CISFAirport. You make us proud.”

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