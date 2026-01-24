Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport

A Delhi based traveller has praised the Central Industrial Security Force after personnel at Bhubaneswar airport helped him recover a pair of smart sunglasses he had accidentally left behind during the security check. The incident, shared on X by a user named Shubhendu, has struck a chord with users online. A Delhi man shared how alert CISF personnel stopped him at the boarding gate and safely handed back sunglasses he had forgotten during security checks. (Representational image/Unsplash)

According to Shubhendu, the incident unfolded around noon when he hurried through the security check and headed straight to the boarding gate. As boarding began, a CISF personnel stopped him with an unexpected question about whether he had misplaced his sunglasses. It was only then that Shubhendu realised the glasses were missing from his bag.

Prompt action by CISF personnel In his post, Shubhendu wrote, “Shoutout to the @CISFAirport staff at Bhubaneswar airport. I crossed the security check around noon today and moved to the boarding gate in haste. As soon as boarding started, a CISF personnel at the boarding gate stopped me and asked if I had left my sunglasses somewhere.”

He added that the officer asked for details about the glasses. “I told him that they are RayBan Meta Glasses in a brown case. He asked me to come along with him and took me to the security area again to hand over the glasses to me. Really thankful to the @CISFHQrs team for their dedicated and prompt service.”

Shubhendu also shared a lighter moment from the interaction, noting, “PS They had tried to explore the glasses and ended up clicking a random pic.”

