Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport
A Delhi man praised CISF after airport staff promptly traced and returned his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport.
A Delhi based traveller has praised the Central Industrial Security Force after personnel at Bhubaneswar airport helped him recover a pair of smart sunglasses he had accidentally left behind during the security check. The incident, shared on X by a user named Shubhendu, has struck a chord with users online.
According to Shubhendu, the incident unfolded around noon when he hurried through the security check and headed straight to the boarding gate. As boarding began, a CISF personnel stopped him with an unexpected question about whether he had misplaced his sunglasses. It was only then that Shubhendu realised the glasses were missing from his bag.
Prompt action by CISF personnel
In his post, Shubhendu wrote, “Shoutout to the @CISFAirport staff at Bhubaneswar airport. I crossed the security check around noon today and moved to the boarding gate in haste. As soon as boarding started, a CISF personnel at the boarding gate stopped me and asked if I had left my sunglasses somewhere.”
He added that the officer asked for details about the glasses. “I told him that they are RayBan Meta Glasses in a brown case. He asked me to come along with him and took me to the security area again to hand over the glasses to me. Really thankful to the @CISFHQrs team for their dedicated and prompt service.”
Shubhendu also shared a lighter moment from the interaction, noting, “PS They had tried to explore the glasses and ended up clicking a random pic.”
Take a look here at the post:
Official response from CISF
The official X account of the Airport Sector of the Central Industrial Security Force responded in the comments, saying, “Dear Passenger, thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity.”
Internet reacts
The post quickly drew reactions from users who shared similar experiences. One user commented, “I have witnessed something similar. During a layover at Bhubaneswar, a man had accidentally left his laptop at the security check. A CISF personnel approached him, asked if he had forgotten something, and then handed over the laptop.”
Another user wrote, “The work of the security personnel is highly commendable.” A third commented, “The same happened with me at Bengaluru airport. I left my smart watch behind, and a CISF personnel found me in the crowd and returned it. In an era where complaints are common, good work should be appreciated.”
One more user added, “CISF personnel are very good and cooperative in nature.”
