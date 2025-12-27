CISF personnel’s gentle intervention as child runs to meet father at airport wins hearts

A short video shared by the official account of the Central Industrial Security Force has struck an emotional chord on social media, drawing praise for a moment that blended vigilance with empathy. The clip, posted on X, shows a touching scene at an airport arrival area whose name has not been disclosed. A video showed CISF personnel at an airport gently stopping a child running towards her father, ensuring safety while following security protocol.(X/@CISFHQrs)

A moment of instinctive joy

In the video, a young girl spots her father in the arrival hall and runs forward, overcome with excitement. In her rush, she moves into a secured zone without realising the risks around her. What follows is a calm and thoughtful response from a CISF personnel on duty, who gently steps in to ensure the child’s safety while maintaining security procedures.

The officer is seen guiding the girl with care and patience, preventing any harm and allowing the reunion to unfold safely.

Take a look here at the clip:

Duty with a human touch

Sharing the clip, the CISF wrote in its caption, “Sometimes, duty speaks the language of kindness. At the arrival area, a little girl, overwhelmed with joy on seeing her father, rushed ahead without a second thought. With calmness and care, a CISF personnel gently stepped in, keeping her safe while ensuring security protocols were followed. Handled with patience, empathy and a human touch, the moment reflected how duty and compassion can walk hand in hand.”

The post quickly gathered attention, with users applauding the officer for balancing responsibility with sensitivity.

Internet reacts with praise

One viewer commented, “Heartwarming to see this compassionate act by the CISF Jawan; balancing duty with kindness!” Another wrote that the soldiers of the country show “a perfect blend of kindness and aggressiveness” and added that such gestures make them proud. A third user shared a personal memory, saying, “For me, it’s always with CISF. Had a personal experience with my niece at Lucknow airport. Service with a heart.”