Doppelganger of Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover spotted doing kirtan, judge reacts

Recently, an Instagram user named Kartik Tyagi took to his Instagram page in order to share a video of what looked like Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover at the ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan. Though it was noticeable that it wasn't actually Grover who was very happy to be part of the kirtan, the judge, in fact, did take to the comments section of this video in order to respond to the existence of his doppelganger. “Chalo achha hai - yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya. [Good that this work got outsourced too] I share my doppelgängers level of devotion in business though,” he wrote.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a detailed caption that provides more context as to what the person who was recording this video felt as they were doing it. “Found Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank, doing Kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan,” it explains. And truly a lot of people on the Internet have been able to find a striking similarity between the Shark Tank judge and this doppelganger of his who was spotted in Vrindavan, enthusiastically taking part in a kirtan.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 30, the video has gotten more than 6.78 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Him praying for his new startup. " "Thanks for investing in spiritual life which gives you a return afterlife also," another user adds. A third response shares, "Ashneer Grover 2.0. "