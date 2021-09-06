Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dosa loaded with cheese and dry fruits leaves tweeple cringing. Your thoughts?
trending

Dosa loaded with cheese and dry fruits leaves tweeple cringing. Your thoughts?

The video of the dosa being prepared is going viral for all the wrong reasons.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The dosa being prepared. (Twitter/@ragiing_bull)

Are you someone who enjoys eating a tasty and crispy dosa? The delicious treat rules the hearts of so many foodies. Not only are dosas yummy to eat, watching videos of people preparing the dish also keep going viral on and off. However, this video of a dosa being prepared has left many cringing and is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Twitter user Deepak Prabhu posted the video on the micro-blogging platform. The video, which is 56 seconds long, shows a man preparing the dosa with paneer, cheese and even dry fruits. Once it’s served on the plate in four pieces, more grated cheese is added on it as garnishing. 

Several people have taken to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the dosa. While many seem upset with the version, called ‘Dilkhush Dosa’, a few didn't see any problem with it.  

Watch the video below to this dosa being made: 

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on September 5, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and several comments. 

“Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India. The original tastes amazing and doesn't need much apart from a few chutneys (one is usually enough too IMO) + piping hot sambar! But nooooo, they have to create these monstrosities,” commented an individual. “This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items,” shared another. 

“I don’t know why people hate this dosa, it’s the consumer’s choice to eat it and however they like it,” reacted a third. 

Here’s what a few others posted: 

What do you think about this dosa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dosa viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious video on jobs and salary goes viral. Watch

Paulo Coelho reacts to pic showing his name on the back of an auto in Kerala

Kid kisses dog nursing her babies, sweet video will make you smile

20-feet-long snake bites zookeeper, he shares scary video. Clip goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP