Doting dad creates timelapse video of daughter from photos he regularly took for 20 years

A captivating timelapse video by Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester is going viral again on social media and is bound to appeal to parents who have watched their children grow up. It documents the stunning transformation of the filmmaker's daughter Lotte from an adorable baby to a young woman.

"A video created by a father using photographs that he took of his daughter regularly until the age of 20," read the caption posted with the video on Reddit. The video opens with various clips showing Lotte as a newborn crying and dribbling to a young woman wearing a hoodie in just a few minutes, five to be precise.

Hofmeester originally posted the video on his YouTube channel in 2019 with a detailed description. According to the description, the photos are taken in the same style, with a baby blanket as the background. "You are witness to one of the most mysterious, profound processes of human life - aging, the process of becoming older and growing up - accelerated into 5 minutes," it further adds.

The video was shared on Reddit a day ago and has since gathered over 41,700 upvotes and several comments.

"The dedication that this took for both of them to establish a routine of this and then to stick with the routine for 20 years. It is amazing," wrote a Redditor. "As the father of an 11 year old, this video made me feel a ridiculous range of emotion. The first section when she's a baby made me feel nostalgic/sad/happy. The middle section where she is about my daughter's age just made me happy and feel good. Everything past that made me increasingly more sad and anxious. The time seems to pass at about the same speed as the video too," posted another. "It's quite interesting to think that on the other side of the camera someone else's looks are changing over 20 years too, yet we never see it! It just adds to that old thing of your parents will see you age, but you don't really see them until they have aged," remarked a third.

