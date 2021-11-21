‘Down for a dip in the Cosmic Reef’, asks Nasa in latest share. Post goes viral

Nasa is back again with an incredible Instagram post that is not just amazing but educating too. In their latest post, the space agency shared some important facts about the Cosmic Reef. Their post is complete with incredible images.

“Down for a dip in the Cosmic Reef? Nicknamed the Cosmic Reef because it resembles an undersea world, this is a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way! The sparkling centerpiece of the orange nebula (NGC 2014) is a grouping of bright, hefty stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun. By contrast, the seemingly isolated blue nebula at upper right (NGC 2020) has been created by a solitary mammoth star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun!” Nasa explained in the post.

“Released in April 2020 to celebrate @NASAHubble’s 30th anniversary, the Cosmic Reef showcases the beauty and mystery of space in this complex image of starbirth,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago on November 20. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated different comments.

“Nebulae are amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow!! Amazing,” posted another. “That’s so pretty,” expressed a third.

