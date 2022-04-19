Dramatic dog hates getting her nails cut, lets mom know how she feels. Watch

When it comes to certain basic things like taking a bath, getting a trim or even having their nails cut, many pets just don’t like indulging in such activities. What’s interesting is just how vocal they can get to let their parents know how unhappy they are and can even be a tad dramatic to drive home their point. Case in point, this German Shepherd doggo named Jupi who needs to have her nails cut. A video shows Jupi making her displeasure known to her parent but what’s adorable is how she continues to be a good girl throughout the activity.

Jupi’s video has been shared on her Instagram page where it’s collected a ton of wonderful reactions from netizens. “The only thing that might be hurt in the make of this video is probably her feelings… I bet she wants to talk to my manager and probably report me to corporate,” reads the hilarious caption shared along with the video.

In the clip Jupi can be heard making disgruntled noises to let her parent know she doesn’t like her nails being cut. However, aside from the sounds, she remains seated in the same place allowing her parent to continue with the task.

Watch the video below:

Shared on April 10, the video has since collected over 4,500 likes and lots of comments from people on Instagram.

“A bit dramatic there buddy,” reacted an individual after watching the video. “Awww just a big baby... but she's so darn cute and adorable,” wrote another. “Oh that sweet girl may have thought her mom was going to cut her fingers… but she’s being a good girl. Oh so adorable her facial expressions are,” commented a third.

In case you’re wondering, Jupi’s parent confirmed in the comments section that the doggo got some nice treats after sitting through the nail trimming.

