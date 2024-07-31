Dream holiday of family in Ladakh ends in a nightmare, man shares harrowing experience

Ladakh is a dream destination for many people. Several travellers go to the region in hopes of capturing breathtaking views and soaking in the culture. However, as Ladakh is the highest plateau in India, it can be tough for individuals to acclimatise. Something similar happened with X user Kirubakaran Rajendran and his family, who went to Ladakh to have a relaxing holiday, which quickly turned into a "nightmare" for him. The man detailed his experience in Ladakh on X.

In his posts, Rajendran explained that as soon as they got down at Leh airport, the problems began, and they had difficulty breathing. Next, he said, "It takes a minimum of five hours of travel from Leh City if you have to reach places like Nubra Valley or Hanle. In order to reach those places, you have to cross high passes like Khardung La Pass, which is located at 18k feet. And the oxygen at these places is so thin, which makes it very difficult to breathe, even cab drivers ask you not to stand outside at these peaks for more than 10 minutes."

He also shared that even after waiting for two days to acclimatise, they could not get used to the low oxygen levels, so they had to cancel their bookings and take a flight back to their home. (Also Read: Japanese tourist reflects on transformative journey she had in India, shares her wholesome experience)

At the end of his posts, he wrote, "Even though July seems to be the ideal time to visit Ladakh, not sure if peak summer has anything to do with oxygen % in the atmosphere. Also it might not happen to everyone. Just be well prepared if you plan your Ladakh trip, anticipate all the worst case scenarios. Ladakh is so beautiful, no doubt about it but it might not suit everyone."

An individual wrote, "Sad to hear that, didn't you visit the local hospital for symptoms? Some people are not used to high altitude. My partner had to take an injection and she was fine next day and We moved to Nubra."

Another X user, Dr. Aarathi Bellary, said, "You shouldn't land directly in Leh ever. Srinagar to Leh is the best and safest way to get acclimatised to the basics of research, especially when you are travelling with a kid."

"You did everything right. It's just bad luck. It has happened to mountaineer friends too. Driving up over three days with the right halts seems to improve one's chances of acclimatisation. I have never flown in. But I have once had one temporary episode midway. some people seem more susceptible than others. Not acclimatising over two days in Leh is definitely a red flag, and you did the right thing again by returning," commented a third.