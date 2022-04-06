Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Driver keeps his cool as elephant gets too close to bus, cracks windshield. Watch
trending

Driver keeps his cool as elephant gets too close to bus, cracks windshield. Watch

The video of the elephant getting close to a bus and the driver keeping his cool was posted on Twitter.
The image. taken from the Twitter video where the driver kept his cool, shows the elephant standing very close to the bus.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 06:48 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video that is equal parts scary and intriguing was recently shared online. The video showcases how a bus driver kept his cool during his encounter with an elephant. There is a chance that the video will leave you stunned.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on Twitter. She also shared a descriptive caption while tweeting the video. “Don't know who is the driver of this government bus but he is certainly Mr Cool. The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like business as usual between them,” she wrote. In her tweet she also gave the video credit to an individual named K.Vijay. The post is complete with two hastags which are #elephants and #noconflict.

The video is captured from inside the bus and shows an elephant standing a few meters away. Soon, however, the tusker starts approaching the vehicle and at one point gets so close that a thin crack appears on the windshield. The driver, throughout, this encounter maintains his cool and ultimately drives away from the gentle giant.



Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wonderful post Supriya. Great to see lovely man-animal interactions. He looked real curious,” wrote a Twitter user. “Scary moment. We also came across such a moment in Corbett long back against small Maruti 800,” shared another. “Wonderful display of courage and presence of mind by the driver,” posted a third. “Driver has guts really! I wouldn’t have done this … scary!! But beautiful to watch!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?


elephant twitter
