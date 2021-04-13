Home / Trending / Driver struggles to parallel park, gets help from another. But there’s a twist
Driver struggles to parallel park, gets help from another. But there's a twist

Many couldn’t stop laughing at situation where a passer-by picked up her dog and went away from the area.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
A video showing a driver trying to parallel park her car has captured netizens’ attention. Originally shared on TikTok and later on Twitter, the viral clip shows a hilarious twist at the end.

The video starts with a woman trying to parallel park her car. The clip shows her pulling into the parking space and pulling out trying to ace the maneuver to get her car in the proper position. Her ordeal ends when another woman guides her car in the proper parking position. However, what happens after that has now sparked laughter among people.

Posted on April 12, the clip has garnered over 13.4 million views and tons of comments. People shared all sorts of reactions at the unexpected twist at the end of the video. Many also couldn’t stop laughing at situation where a passer-by picked up her dog and went away from the area. Some pointed out how amazingly the woman in the second car taught the struggling driver how to parallel park.

What are your thoughts on this share?

