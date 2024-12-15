Drug dealer turns Santa Claus, tries to hide inside chimney, gets arrested after ‘Santa-antics’

Children around the world wait for Santa Claus to climb down their chimneys and bring them gifts before Christmas but a man in Massachusetts got into the holiday spirit a little too soon when he decided to hide from the police and got stuck in a chimney, authorities said. 'Santa Claus' Robert Langlais was charged with possession of class drugs.(X/@policelawnews)

The incident occurred in Fall River, Massachusetts when police officers from the Fall River Police Department reached a location to search a house over drug possession and sale charges. Seeing the police, the residents of the house scrambled to run away in an attempt to escape arrest.

“During the application of said search warrant, two males fled from the residence via rooftop. One male eluded capture by bounding from the roof and onto a parked vehicle," the police said in a statement about the incident.

However, one of the suspects went along with the Christmas theme and decided to hide inside the chimney to evade arrest. The man must have been proud of his quick-thinking but soon realised a problem with his plan -- he was stuck. Ironically, the man had to call out for help and the police officers he was trying to evade had to pull him out.

(Also read: Is ‘womyn’ an alternate spelling for ‘women’? ‘Feminist term’ on Spelling Bee list for 3rd graders sparks controversy)

Take a look at the video here:

"Robert Langlais (age 33), invoked the essence of the seasonal icon and attempted to hide inside of a chimney. Langlais quickly became stuck in the chimney and required the assistance of the very detectives he was previously fleeing from," the police department wrote in a light-hearted remark.

The local fire department and emergency medical services, were called in to get Langlais out. He was then taken into custody. “Due to his Santa-antics, Langlais was transported to a local hospital out of precaution and was medically cleared,” the police quipped.

On a more serious note, Langlais was charged with possession of class drugs and a “slew of charges from outstanding warrants,” authorities said. “Also present and arrested, with less theatrics, was Tanisha Ibay (age 32) for the charges of Possession of Class A drugs and Possession of Class B drugs,” police said. (Also read: ‘Ambassador of self-confidence’: Little girl’s speech at school Christmas event melts hearts. Watch)