Drunk man turns Pune road into gym, performs push-ups mid-traffic. Video

In a bizarre incident that has left the internet divided, a video of an apparently intoxicated man doing push-ups in the middle of a busy Pune road has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of 5 April near Swargate and has since created quite a stir online. The man, seemingly under the influence, was seen treating the road as his personal gym while vehicles zoomed past. A drunk man in Pune was filmed doing push-ups on a busy road.(Reddit/Impossible-Repair-37)

The video, shared on Reddit by a user with the handle ‘Impossible-Repair-37’, was captioned: “The drunken master (Swargate Apr 5, 2025). Came for the anda bhurji, stayed for the fitness masterclass.” The post quickly gained traction, drawing a flurry of amused and concerned reactions from users across platforms.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed bag of online reactions

Social media users were quick to jump into the comment section, some amused, others genuinely worried. “Nothing can beat a guy who knows the true potential of khamba,” one user joked, referring to the man’s likely alcohol consumption. Another quipped, “Bro wanted to start gym today,” poking fun at his sudden burst of fitness motivation.

“The guy isn’t doing push-ups; he’s pushing the road down. The camera angle doesn’t show it,” said a third, clearly leaning into the humour of the situation. A fourth chimed in, “He’s preparing for a kung fu movie,” dubbing him the 'drunken master' of the streets.

But not all reactions were light-hearted. A few users expressed concern over road safety, questioning how such behaviour could go unchecked in busy traffic. “Funny, yes—but what if a vehicle hadn’t stopped in time?” one user asked. Another noted, “This could’ve ended in a serious accident. We’re laughing now, but it’s dangerous.”

Others shared mixed sentiments: “Only in India do you get anda bhurji with a side of street stunts,” one remarked sarcastically. “This is peak Pune energy,” another joked, while yet another commented, “Hilarious, but also sad. The city needs better public awareness around alcohol and safety.”